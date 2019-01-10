Obituary: Terry Robert McFarland

Terry Robert McFarland, age 67 of Croton MI, passed away Saturday, December 29th, 2018.

He was born February 1st 1951 to Robert McFarland and Dolores (Hill) McFarland. Terry grew up in Comstock park before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Benjamin Siedlecki.

Terry is survived by his two sisters, Wanda (Terry) Goodenough and Kathy (Bruce) Thompson; his partner of the last 17 years, Mary Jones; his children, Terry (Brandy) McFarland Jr and Traci (Randy) McFarland; his step children, Kendra Closser and Adam Jones. Through his children he had numerous grandchildren that will miss him greatly – Kaden, Kegan, Kolton, Peyton, Wyatt, Ava, Dillon, Lakoda, Allie, Zachary (Brittany), and Toby. Terry also is survived by a nephew and nieces and a great nephew and great niece.

Many looked up to Terry like a father and grandfather that were not family but very close friends. Terry loved being in his “office”, meaning on his boat out on the water fishing. He was a friend to many and will be missed dearly.

A memorial service was held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services, Newaygo Chapel. The memorial service will begin with Military Honors.

Following the memorial service a luncheon took place at the American Legion, 6812 S Croton Hardy Dr. Newaygo, MI 49337.

Please share your memories of Terry online at:

www.fieldsmckinley.com.