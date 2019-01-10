Ram Grapplers Open O-K Red With Strong Performance; Then Travel To Battle The Best

By Jim Jakiemiec

The Rockford Varsity Wrestling team started its journey to a conference title last Thursday at Grand Haven for duals with Grandville and East Kentwood. The team ended the night with a 2-0 record with quality wins.

In the opener, the Rams squared off against the rival Bulldogs of Grandville. Rockford earned the 46-17 win with several outstanding performances. Coach Brian Richardson noted a change in scheduling this season that offers a challenge of additional away matches. “This quad opens dates for us to seek out other great competition beyond the O-K Red. Although we end up with only two home dual meets, it was well worth it for us. We have taken full advantage of the opportunity.”

Grandville shuffled its lineup for the Rams, but Rockford stood tall and handled the adjustments. Junior Josh Hill (152) started the meet off for the Rams with a huge 2-1 win against a two-time state placer. “Josh wrestled so well tonight! He is so tough and smart on the mat. He is a great example of our team depth this year. He stepped into the lineup and earned a great win. This is the most depth we’ve had in a decade,” Coach Richardson added.

Junior Tyler Waterstrat (189) gritted out an exciting win by taking down his opponent with only six seconds left in the match. Richardson gleamed adding, “He is our MVP right now. There is always gas in the tank with him. He never quits!” Taylor Green came up with another thrilling win at heavyweight with an overtime victory. “Taylor often wrestles up a weight class for us. He is so coachable because he is a multiple sport athlete. His approach is ‘Whatever I can do for the team,’” Richardson said.

Freshman Brysonn Aulbach (103) followed Green’s match with a come from behind pin in the third period. “He has been such a highlight for us so far this year. He has fully bought in with us. Brysonn has to work hard to make weight each week and often wrestles up at 112 when we need him to,” Coach Richardson gleamed. Another tough freshman is Landon Demorest. Although he only weighs about 95 pounds, he often wrestles at 112. He lost a quality match 7-1 to help the team by minimizing Grandville’s points. “He is a true pit bull. I am so excited about what he will be doing for us in the future!” Richardson excitedly added.

In the second dual of the night, the Rams easily handled a depleted East Kentwood 63-11. Highlights included senior Jack Tadych’s 10-6 victory against a regional qualifier from last season. “Jack is not a flashy wrestler. He is so consistent, always moving and wearing his opponents down,” his coach stated.

On Saturday, the team ventured to the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational in Novi. This is easily the toughest tournament in the state of the season, barring the individual state finals. It featured sixteen teams, twelve of which are ranked in the top ten of their division. The Rams finished a respectable seventh overall. Detroit Catholic Central, Brighton, and Davison finished in first, second, and third respectively. Those three teams are also the top three teams in Division one this season.

“These are the teams we need to compete against in order to become the best in the state. This is a true measure of where we are as a team,” Richardson observed. “We finished seventh among the superior teams. We are proud of that, but we recognize that we need to keep improving.”

Senior Connor White (140) finished second, beating quality opponents to earn his way to the championship. “Since his loss in the finals of the Kent County Classic, he has been on a mission. He avenged that loss soon after with dominance. He has been phenomenal since then,” noted Richardson. Fellow senior Tyler Waterstrat (189) finished third on the day. He lost a 1-0 match in the quarter finals, only to meet up with the same opponent later and beat him in overtime. “He is always improving. Being an undersized 189er is a challenge. Tyler is physically unrelenting and works incredibly hard,” his coach stated.

Other notable performances included Jack Richardson (145) finishing third after a loss in the semi-final round. He stepped up as a senior captain and gained two major decisions to earn important team points. Sophomore Trenton Wachter (130) finished fourth, losing his first match of the year. He came back with three quality wins to bounce back into the win column. Another sophomore, Cole Gleason (171), finished sixth; his only losses on the season are to opponents who are ranked in the top five in the state. “Cole hasn’t been at full strength because of illness, but he will shine once he is 100%,” Richardson said.

Finally, sophomore Moses Bosscher (152) did not place but had a notable performance, winning two matches to earn points for the Rams. “Moses won the challenge match on Thursday and relished the opportunity to come to this tournament. He is a grinder who will thrive with more experience. His attitude will get him far in this sport. Overall, we had eleven of twelve wrestlers score points for us today,” Richardson added.

Looking ahead, Rockford will travel to Caledonia for a conference dual on Wednesday and host the Mike Young Memorial Tournament on Saturday. This tournament will feature the team’s depth, as both the Varsity A and Varsity B teams will be competing in the twelve team tournament. Several of the teams competing are currently ranked in their respective divisions. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. at Rockford High School.