Rockford Wrestling Travels Across State To Brighton For Quad 

By Zoe Newmann

The Rockford High School wrestling team traveled to Brighton High School on December 19 to challenge competitive teams from the other side of the state.

The Rockford Rams changed their schedule around this year in order to have the opportunity to increase the intensity of their competition by allowing the Rams to face some of the top-rated schools and wrestlers from the other side of the state. Brighton’s wrestling team is ranked number two in the state in Division 1.

“Brighton provided us with the opportunity to see where we stand,” Rockford High School’s head coach Brian Richardson said. “Unfortunately, we came up short, but we did walk away with a lot of positives.”

Rockford first beat Howell 51-18 and then lost 22- 47 against Brighton in the final match of the evening.

Richardson said the team had some of their weakness exposed, which will give the Rams the opportunity to work on them before they begin conference play next week.

“Several of our wrestlers had outstanding nights and knocked off some highly ranked opponents” Richardson said.

The undefeated wrestlers of the night were Trenton Wachter – 130, Jack Tadych – 135, Connor White – 145, Jack Richardson 152, and Tyler Waterstrat – 171 .

“I was particularly impressed with Tyler Waterstrat with two big wins against very talented competition,” Richardson said. “He wrestled outstanding.”

A special event of the evening was when Connor White reached a big milestone by receiving his 100th career victory with a decisive pin against his foe from Howell.