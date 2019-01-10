Rockford Wrestling Wins Portage Central Invitational

The Rockford High School Wrestling Team Traveled to Portage Central for a dual meet tournament on Saturday December 28. The team wrestled five dual meets on the day and upped their record to 14-1 overall after winning the tournament.

“I thought our team wrestled as good as they have so far in this season,” Rockford’s head coach Brian Richardson said.

The big dual meet of the day was against Sparta High School. Rockford scored 51 to 18 against Sparta. Rockford dominated them from the beginning of the match.

“I was particularly impressed with Connor White – 145 pounds, who turned around a loss from two weeks ago,” Richardson said. “Brysonn Aulbach – 103 pounds, dominated his opponent and is really getting better every time he hits the mat.” “I also thought Ashton Halland -119 pounds, started wrestling to his full potential and it is fun to watch his confidence grow with every match.”

Rockford had many wrestlers go undefeated such as Aulbach, Halland, Trenton Wachter – 135 (keeping his record perfect on the season at 18-0), Jack Tadych-135 pounds, Evan Kaser – 140 pounds, Jack Richardson -152 pounds, Cole Gleason – 171 pounds, Tyler Waterstrat – 189 pounds, and Jacob Slabaugh – 189/215 pounds.

“Although many wrestlers went undefeated, or suffered only a single loss, I was most pleased with the way some of our wrestlers who had been struggling showed improvement and toughness. That is what I’m really interested in seeing from the guys, growth and improvement” Richardson said.

Rockford began the day winning 69-6 against Portage Northern. Against Otsego, Rockford won 66-14, 63-12 against Forest Hills Central and closed out with a 69-6 victory over against Portage Central. Rockford dominated the competition with an average score of 63 to 11 for all 5 of their matches.