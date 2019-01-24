Ice Storm Factors in Varsity Ski Race Cancellation – JV Races On!

By Nancy Yeager

The Varsity Ski Team had it’s 2nd cancellation of the season on Tuesday, January 15th as icy weather conditions made it too difficult for teams to travel to Cannonsburg. The two cancellations, which includes the January 8th race that was cancelled due to a lack of snow, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 7th and Thursday, February 19th respectively. Races at Cannonsburg begin at 4:30pm with the Men’s and Women’s teams running Slalom and Giant Slalom races. Come out and cheer on the Rockford Rams, and remember to bring your Cow Bell!

Thankfully, the weather was favorable for the Men’s and Women’s JV teams this past week as all racers competed in Giant Slalom (GS). Men’s teams from eight area schools registered a total of 57 racers. Each racer made two GS runs for a combined score. The top three Rockford JV racers on the men’s team finished with Ian Bacon in 10th place, Nic Molchan in 24th, and 39th place for Will Male. Matt Gillette finished in 44th place with Asher Mixon in 46th close behind him. Will Carlson was unable to finish his first run, but scored a 37th place on his second run.

Women’s teams from seven area schools registered 36 racers. The top three Rockford JV racers on the women’s team finished with Amanda Skarda in 3rd place, Caitlin Peters in 12th, and Rachel Lewis in 25th. Grace Anderson (27th), and Jessica Mottl (28th) finished with only fractions of a second between each other. Just a couple of seconds behind Jessica, Clara Wyman finished in 30th place.

Friday, January 25th the Varsity Team heads to Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac. Race time starts at 10am.