Obituary: Richard “Dick” R. Johnston

Richard “Dick” R. Johnston of Rockford, Michigan, age 65, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

He was born to George and Winona “Toddy” (Kimmel) Johnston on October 1, 1953, in Grand Rapids, MI. Dick graduated from Rockford High School and Central Michigan University. Shortly after college, he joined the Peace Corps where he taught English and Science at the high school on the island of Rotuma, one of the Fijian Islands. He was in Fiji for six years and it was during this time he met his beautiful wife, Motu. Dick loved Rotuma, and it would continue to hold a special place in his heart long after he returned to the states. Dick and Motu raised their family in his hometown of Rockford, where he served his community as the Director of Public Services. Dick was an active member of Rockford United Methodist Church, he loved working outdoors, tackling home improvement projects, and reading. After retiring from the city, he split his time between consulting work for OMM Engineering and work at the Rockford Area Museum, which allowed him to indulge his lifelong passion for history and antiques.

Dick is survived by his wife Motu; his children Robb Johnston (Tracy Toepfer), Selina (Camden) Brieden, and Joe (Lisa) Johnston; his siblings, Kim (Joni) Johnston, Kevin (Karen) Johnston, and Amy (Jim) Rains; his grandson Simon Brieden; and his four-legged recliner buddies, Sushi and Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Winona (Kimmel) Johnston.

A Memorial Service for Dick was celebrated by Pastor Cindi Greene on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Rockford United Methodist Church.

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Rockford United Methodist Church; or to the Rockford Area Museum, P.O. Box 781, Rockford, MI 49341.