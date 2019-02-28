ChoiceOne Bank Makes Historic Decisions While Serving Customers, Donating to Grand Rapids Warming Shelter

ChoiceOne Bank closed its offices on Wednesday, January 30 because of the extreme weather conditions facing West Michigan and the Midwest. Marking a historic decision to close all offices, key staff were able to serve customers and ensure all vital functions were performed at the Bank.

“As the local community bank, we are concerned for everyone in our communities,” said President and CEO Kelly Potes. “As our winter storms became too dangerous for our employees and customers to travel, we knew closing our offices was in the best interest of all. I am extremely proud of our staff for maintaining vital functions for our Bank and grateful to our customers for their understanding and confirmation that we made the right decision.”

In addition, ChoiceOne Bank offered a “Surviving the Storm Jeans Day” to all employees upon their return to work. Employees typically pay $3 to wear jeans, and then donate to a local charity. This Jeans Day, the Bank paid and employees voted to donate the Jeans Day money to the Mel Trotter charity. Mel Trotter Ministries served as a warming shelter for downtown Grand Rapids residents.

“This was an historic moment for our community bank,” said Potes. “In our 120 years we have never closed our branches because of extreme weather. Yet, our staff pulled together to serve our customers and then chose to raise money for a warming shelter in Grand Rapids. I am moved by these efforts and thoughtfulness.”

About ChoiceOne Bank

ChoiceOne Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo Counties. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. The company is publicly traded and is available on the OTCBB under the symbol “COFS.” For more information on the bank, please visit ChoiceOne’s website at www.choiceone.com.