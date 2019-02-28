Civil War Soldier Visits Historical Society Meeting

Actor/author/historian Robert Myers portrays Corporal Martin W. Stafford in “Hardtack & Coffee”, a one-man show about the American Civil War. Mr. Myers will be at the historical Society meeting on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM. The presentation will take place at the community cabin and everyone is welcome. If Rockford Public Schools has to cancel due to bad weather this meeting is also cancelled.

The common soldier’s view of conflict comes to life in this presentation based on the experiences of a veteran from Niles, Michigan. Stafford enlisted in the 2nd Michigan Infantry in 1861 and served from the First Battle of Bull Run through the Siege of Vicksburg to the Wilderness Campaign.

Myers is the Director of Education for the Historical Society of Michigan. He holds a BA in history from Alma College and an MA in History from Western Michigan University. He has authored numerous books, including “Lost on the Lakes: Shipwrecks of Berrien County” and “Adeline and Julia: Growing up in Michigan and on the Kansas Frontier”. His articles have appeared in Michigan History Magazine and Michigan Historical Review.

As an actor, Bob has appeared onstage in dozens of productions, primarily for Twin City Players Community Theater in St. Joseph. His theatre directing credits include “Escanaba in da Moonlight, The Miracle Worker, The Foreigner, Deathtrap and Educating Rita.” He and his wife Candace live in Grand Ledge, where they are restoring their 1903 Colonial Revival home.