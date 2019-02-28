Humane Society International closes 14th South Korean dog meat farm; exposes the link between puppy mills and the dog meat trade

Humane Society International’s latest rescue mission is shining a spotlight on the connection between South Korea’s puppy pet trade and the dog meat industry. This week, the animal welfare organization closed down a breeding facility in Hongseong, rescuing nearly 200 Chihuahuas, corgis, huskies, jindos, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, Pomeranians, shih tzus, and French bulldogs. More than 90 of these dogs will arrive in Chicago over the next 10 days, where the Humane Society of the United States’ Shelter and Rescue Partners in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin will take them in to find them new homes. A few dogs will be transported separately to Shelter and Rescue Partners in California, Maryland, New York, and Virginia.

This is the 14th dog meat farm that HSI has closed down since January 2015. However, this is the first time the group has discovered a facility where dogs are bred for the pet trade alongside dogs destined for the meat trade. Dog meat traders peddle the idea that dogs bred for meat are different from pet dogs. This latest closure demonstrates that pups destined for both trades are often bred alongside each other in exactly the same pitiful conditions, and indeed any dogs unable to be sold as pets could also end up at the slaughterhouse.

Nara Kim, HSI/Korea’s dog meat campaigner said, “The lines between puppy mills and dog meat farms are routinely blurred throughout South Korea. These dogs are suffering at the hands of two abusive industries, their ultimate fate depending on whether they will sell for more money as a pet or for meat. No matter where the dogs go, the conditions at this farm are horrifying. It is an immense relief to be able to rescue them and find them new homes. For them the nightmare is over, and we hope that by exposing their suffering we can hasten the end of the entire industry for good.”

HSI works in partnership with dog farmers to rescue their dogs and transition their businesses to alternative, humane and more profitable enterprises, such as crop growing or service trades. When closing down a farm, HSI requires the farmer to sign a contract promising to stay out of the dog meat and any other animal-related industry, and the organization follows up regularly to ensure compliance among all past farmers. As political and public pressure to end the dog meat trade grows within South Korea, HSI hopes its program will demonstrate a phase-out model that can be adopted nationwide with government support.

Background:

More than 2.5 million dogs a year are reared on thousands of dog meat farms across South Korea.

Dog meat consumption is declining rapidly in South Korea, particularly among younger generations. Most people in South Korea don’t regularly eat dog, However, it remains popular during the Bok days of summer in July and August, when it is eaten as a soup called bosintang. A June 2018 survey by Gallup Korea showed that 70 percent of South Koreans say they will not eat dog meat in future.

Dogs are mainly killed by electrocution, taking up to five minutes to die. Hanging is also practiced.

At each dog meat farm closure, HSI has a veterinarian test for the presence of the H3N2, or dog flu, virus at the time the dogs receive their rabies, DHPP, and corona virus vaccines. HSI also vaccinates the dogs for distemper, parvo and coronavirus. HSI then quarantines the dogs on the farm or at a temporary shelter with no dogs permitted in or out for at least 30 days prior to transport overseas.

The dog meat industry is in legal limbo in South Korea, neither legal nor illegal. Many provisions of the Animal Protection Act are routinely breached, such as the ban on killing animals in a brutal way including hanging by the neck, and on killing them in public areas or in front of other animals of the same species.

A series of recent moves by authorities to curb the dog meat trade reflects how Korean society is increasingly ill at ease with the industry. In November 2018, HSI/Korea assisted Seongnam City Council in shutting down Taepyeong, the largest dog slaughterhouse in the country, which is to be replaced with a community park.

