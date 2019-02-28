MacGregor: March 1 deadline for school safety grant applications fast approaching

Applications for a second round of state grants to make important school safety improvements are due Friday, March 1, said Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter MacGregor.

“I encourage school districts looking to improve security measures and help ensure safe learning environments for students to submit their applications before noon next Friday so they can be considered for one of these competitive grants,” said MacGregor, R-Rockford.

In 2018, the state invested an initial $25 million into the Competitive School Safety Grant Program to help improve the safety and security of school buildings through the purchase of technology and equipment and through school building safety assessments.

The Michigan State Police in October awarded grants from the program to 188 schools, school districts and regional education agencies throughout the state.

In December, the state put another $25 million into the program for additional grants. Applications for those grants are due no later than noon on Friday, March 1.

Information about the grants — including applications and instructions — is available by clicking here or by visiting www.michigan.gov/cjgrants and clicking on the “General Grants School Safety” box.v