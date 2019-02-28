Rockford Area Historical Society News: February 28, 2019

Terry Konkle – President

This week’s column is centered around two postcards showing what was available for visitors (swimmers) at one time at Myers Lake, and a photo of the Rockford City Council. Let’s begin with the city council picture. It was found in the collection of Clarence Blakeslee and appears to have been taken in the council chamber of the present Rockford City Hall. Perhaps some readers can help with two questions that have been asked about it.

The first thing that we wondered about was who are the people shown seated at the table? The second thing would be to come up with an approximate date for when the picture was taken? Please contact me by email (tnjkonkle@hotmail.com) or by phone at 616-866-0530 if you can help with information. Often at the Rockford Area Museum (RAM) we find photos with no identification, so help is needed at times.

Now for the Myers Lake postcards. One shows a pavilion at the lake with a large water slide beside it. The building and slide are located on land with a dock going out into the lake and a person in a small boat in the foreground. I am not sure if I used the postcard before, but it fits in with another postcard which shows a dock in the lake with a wheel on the side. There are two people in the water along with a boat. The question is: How was the wheel used? Again, reader input would be appreciated. At one time in our history the pavilion, picnic area and ball diamond at the lake were a major location for town events. My athletic research often has found reference to baseball games played there between some of the best teams in the area.

Our Rockford Area Historical Society regular meeting will occur on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Community Cabin at 7:00 P.M. Robert Myers, Director of Education for the Historical Society of Michigan, will portray Corporal Martin W. Stafford in “Hardtack and Coffee”, a one man show about the American Civil War. The meetings are open to all with no admission charge.

In closing, I will remind readers to contact me with questions, comments, suggestions and, of course, corrections. Have a great, positive week!