Beyond the Rock students find great success at KDL Teen Film Festival

This year the Kent County Teen Film festival recognized students from around the state for their creative short films and documentary work. A panel of local film professionals judged the eleven categories, recognizing the talent of these future filmmakers.

Among those recognized were two teams from Rockford. One of the teams received recognition for their short film entitled “Hidden History.” This short feature takes the audience on an edge of your seat thriller through a local residence with a mysterious past. “Hidden History”, created by students Emma Sheldon, Zoe Frick, Mylei Cullivan, and Addison Palmer, took home the awards for “Best Screenplay”, as well as “Best Director.”

The second film, “Pleasantview”, created by Ben Bosscher, Noah Ike, Noah Stallworth, Matt Copping, Braden Evans, Kellen Mayle, and Sophie Stallworth, won the award for “Best Cinematography.” This short film follows a group of college students as they move into their new apartment. However, there is some history to their new home, and possibly some uninvited guests.

Students were rewarded with gift cards and trophies and had a chance to watch their films on the big screen at Celebration Cinema North.

To view these and other winning videos, visit the Kent County Teen Film Festival YouTube page.

For more information about Beyond the Rock, visit them on Facebook.