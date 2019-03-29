Elementary students art accepted at Regional Art Exhibit

The Michigan Education Association has accepted six Rockford Elementary students’ art into their Regional Art Exhibit. The students’ art was on exhibit during February at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Several of the art pieces will now go on to be judged for possible inclusion in the MAEA State Art Exhibit in Adrian, Michigan. Students with artwork chosen for this year’s show will receive invitations to hands-on workshops taking place on April 13th at Adrian Center for the Arts.

The students representing Rockford are from Belmont Elementary, Parkside Elementary, and Roguewood Elementary. The art teachers from those schools are Leta Holloway and Emily Miller.

From Belmont, Lylah Cooper, 5th grade, had her black and white Zendala design titled “Big and Bold” accepted to the regional show. Also from Belmont, Aubrie Noonan, 4th grade, had a mixed media print of a jungle bird exhibited titled “Passaro Bonito” which means “pretty bird” in Portuguese.

Parkside Elementary was represented by Corbin Miller, 5th grade, with his realistic drawing of an eagle titled “America” and Izzy Stuckey, 3rd grade, with her printed leaf composition titled “MIwinter”. Both of these art pieces will go on to the state judging.

Both Nora Zoladz and McKenzie Todd represented Roguewood with their art in the regional show at the GRAM. Nora’s painting was of a Blue Dog titled “Tiffany”. McKenzie’s art was a watercolor, marker, and oil pastel of a giraffe titled “Mr. Swirls”. McKenzie’s art was chosen to go on to the state judging.

Congratulations to three students: Corbin Miller, Izzy Stuckey, and McKenzie Todd whose art was accepted into the State top 100 Elementary Art Exhibit!