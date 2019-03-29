Rugby player of the Year for the Grand Rapid Gazelles

At a recent banquet for the Grand Rapid Gazelles Rugby Team, where they celebrated the winning of the Midwest Championship, allowing the team to compete for a national title this spring, Zebb Dewes/Taylor was awarded player of the year for the Gazelles Rugby team.

Zebb is an ex pupil of the Rockford High School Rugby program, where he was part of the team that won the first state championship rugby title for Rockford.

Zebb also played in the team from Davenport University that also won a national title.

The Gazelles Rugby Team is now coached by Andrew Mackenzie and Doug Powers, Andrew is also an ex pupil of the Rockford High School Rugby Team, and part of the team that won the first state rugby title for Rockford High School.