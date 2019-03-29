West Michigan Pursuit Wrestling: 2019 MYWAY West Regional event results

This past weekend West Michigan Pursuit travelled to Northview for the 2019 MYWAY West Regional event. WMP entered 22 grapplers and 20 will be advancing to the State Finals in two weeks at the Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo. Out of the 20 that will be advancing, 14 Regional Champions.

Final placements are as follows: 64 lb Desmond Smith, age 8 and 80 lb Alex Russo, age 11 finished 4th. 67 lb Jaxen Bowyer, age 8 and 80 lb Harper Cheng, age 11 finished 3rd. 81 lb Tyler Parmeter, age 10 and 90 lb Xavier Carpentier, age 13 finished 2nd. West Region Regional Champions are 58 lb Tatianna Castillo, age 8; 49 lb Brody Compau, age 8; 58 lb Dylan Russo, age 7; 55 lb Blake Werkema, age 8; 43 lb Kooper Witte, 4/6 age group; 69 lb Evan Andrews, age 10; 72 lb Quinten Cassiday, age 10; 54 lb Carter Giles, age 9; 66 lb Kellen Weckesser, age 10; 80 lb Alex Buskirk, age 11; 75 lb Luke Egan, age 11; 85 lb Ayden McClurken, age 11; 100 lb Blake Peasley, age 11 and 70 lb Josh Vasquez, age 12.

WMP would also like to recognize the following individuals for their impressive accomplishments: Evan Andrews earned his back to back Regional Championship. Brody Compau, Quinten Cassiday and Carter Giles earned their 3rd consecutive Championship Title. Blake Werkema and Josh Vasquez earned their 4th consecutive Championship Title. Ayden McClurken and Blake Peasley earned their 5th consecutive Championship Title and Luke Egan earned his 6th consecutive Championship Title.

“These kids continue to exceed my expectations week after week. They push themselves and each other to get where they are right now. Going into the State Finals in a few weeks, I have the highest of confidence on their performance. Very special thank you to Bill, Lucus and all of my supportive parents,” said Head Coach, Dave Andrus.