MacGregor welcomes Ada veteran to Senate’s Memorial Day Service 

Senate Majority Floor Leader Pete MacGregor, R-Rockford, welcomed Army veteran Melvin Bauman to the Senate’s 25th Annual Memorial Day Service on Thursday.

Bauman served in the Army and Army Reserve from 1965 through 2005, retiring from the reserves as a lieutenant colonel. He continued to serve the defense department in various roles in retirement.

Bauman is the recipient of 15 meritorious awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, which is one of the military’s most prestigious awards.

Melvin and his wife Constance live in Ada.