Ram Nitro Trap and Skeet Club was back in action on Tuesday, May 21 at the Caledonia Sportsman’s Club. Lowell Shooting Team hosted a Ram vs. Lowell event with 25 skeet, 25 sporting clays and 25 trap. Team scores were totalled to award a trophy to the highest scoring team. The Intermediate Squad of Reece Vanderplow, Logan Nimptsch, Donald Leigh, Mackenzie Davidson, Lucy Nairy, and Hunter Adams brought home the team trophy in their division. The High School team hopes to bring back the trophy next year.

Great scores were posted by many Intermediate shooters. In Intermediate skeet bracket, Rams took the top four positions with Reece Vanderplow taking the top shooter with a score of 24. Logan Nimptsch came in second with a score of 22. Donald Leigh was third (20) and Mackenzie Davidson was fourth (20). Other notable Intermediate scores were Lucy Nairy (14) and Hunter Adams (13).

Many High School shooters had a great night at the Caledonia Sportsman’s Club also posting some high scores. Chris Freeman was awarded top shooter for a perfect score in skeet (25) and 24 in sporting clays. Mykynna Manor scored 23 in trap coming in third place. Other notable High School scores in trap were Nick Wrest (22), John Bina (21), and Nic Molchan (21). Notable scores in skeet were Ryley Carroll (22), Gabe Ziemke (22), and Tate Kramer (22).

The Ram Nitro team will travel back to the Detroit Gun Club on June 15 and 16 for the State Skeet and Sporting Clays Championship and to Mason MTA June 29 for the State Trap Championship.