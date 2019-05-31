Reading will rock at 11th annual Reading Rocks festival

The 11th annual Reading Rocks in Rockford festival is presented by the Krause Memorial Branch of the Kent District Library, Rockford Public Schools, and the Rockford Rotary on Saturday, June 1. A Storybook Parade starts at 9:45 a.m. at Krause Library and the festival ends at 1:00 p.m. Come dressed in a favorite costume and follow the high school drum line around the block. A random Grand Marshal will be chosen from the crowd!

Over 40 Michigan authors are the main attraction in the City Hall parking lot. The authors are eager to share their knowledge, experience, and passion about their craft. Authors’ books are available for purchase and festival participants qualify to win a Kindle each time they make a purchase.

Authors/Illustrators Karen and Darrin Brege will be among the valued authors and will entertain with their energy and humor during the opening kickoff and again at 11:30.

Activities that carry out the mission statement of “promoting the joy of reading in the community” include Hook a Book, face painting, reading to therapy dogs, and a craft tent. The STREET ART tent on Monroe Street will feature how to draw “Brege style MONSTERS” assisted by the high school art students and their teacher, Laura Todd.

225 Elementary Rockin’ Readers, one student from every elementary classroom in Rockford, will be recognized for their efforts this passing school year. Pictures can be taken with the roaming life size costumed characters. The Rockford Area Museum will be open for visitors during the festival. The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., with a ‘three bucks-a-bag’ special from 2:00-3:00 p.m.. What a great time to stock up on summer reading material!

Uccello’s will be on site selling pizza by the slice and 4th grade students will be enticing you to buy their lemonade in the infamous Lemonade Wars!