Rockford recognizes the top ten academic students of Class of 2019

Congratulations to this year’s RHS Top Ten

It is quite an amazing accomplishment to be in the top ten academic students. We are proud to present to you the Top Ten Students for the Rockford Class of 2019.

*Not Pictured: Raymond Jin

Elijah Kauffman

GPA: 4.571

Elijah Kauffman is tenth in the academic lineup of the 2019 graduating class of Rockford High School with a grade point average of 4.571. He is the son of Wendell and Amy Kauffman and brother to MacCoy, Henry, Ruth, Dean and Emma.

Elijah will study Aerospace Engineering at Western Michigan University.

Of an important memory of high school Elijah said, “Running cross country with a lot of my great friend and team members.”

His advice to incoming high school students: “Work hard and do well in school, but make sure to leave time for fun. You only get to be in high school once, so make it worthwhile.”

Sam Hoisington

GPA: 4.583

Sam Hoisington is the ninth student in the 2019 graduating class for Rockford High School with a grade point average of 4.583. He is the son of Joel and Caryn Hoisington and brother

to Nick.

Sam will next go to Western Michigan University where he will study Aerospace Engineering.

“The best part of school was coming in to see amazing teachers like Todd Watson each and every day.”

Advice to incoming students is, “As long as you get most of your sleep at home instead of at school you should be alright.”

Sam Osenieks

GPA: 4.585

Sam Osenieks is in seventh place in his 2019 graduating class of Rockford High School with a grade point average of 4.585. Sam is the son of Mark and Stephanie Osenieks and brother to Hannah. The family’s dog is Oscar.

After graduation, Sam plans to continue his education at the University of Michigan majoring in Aerospace Engineering.

“A good memory from Rockford High School is when my friends and I made a rap and music video for our end of the year cell project in Biology class. We called ourselves “Cool Cent” and played the video for the class.”

Recommendations for incoming students include getting to know the high school teachers and staff, because there are some amazing people that will make your high school experience great. “Shout out to Mr. Reusch, Mr. Story, Coach Wells.”

Ryan Blackburn

GPA: 4.585

Ryan Blackburn is seventh in his graduating class of Rockford High School 2019 with a grade point average of 4.585. Ryan is the son of Bryan and Courtney Blackburn and bother to Taylor Blackburn, age 19. The family dog is Coco.

“I will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall to study Materials Science and Engineering.

“My favorite memory of Rockford High School stem from my experiences on the tennis team. From the crazy overnight tournaments to the almost-average practices featuring the shouts of encouragement from Coach Huizing himself, I would have to say I made a great decision to tryout my junior year. I met some of my best friends through the program, and I would not trade that for anything.”

Advice to incoming students, “Utilize the vast support network that RHS provides. It is important to ask questions when you are not understanding a concept, and the answers could be provided by counselors, mentors, teachers, friends and many more. And as Mr. Zang always says, ‘Take care of yourself and those around you.”

Allison Werkema

GPA: 4.589

Allison Werkema, sixth place with a grade point average of 4.589. Allison is the daughter of Robert and Sarah Werkema and sister to Andrea and Robby Werkema.

“I will be attending the Eastman School of Music and the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, pursuing a dual degree in clarinet performance and history.”

Asked to share a prized memory of her time at Rockford High School, Andrea said, “I loved playing Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations on my clarinet with the Rockford Wind Ensemble earlier this spring.”

Her advice to incoming Rockford High School students, “Find something you are passionate about and see how far you can go with it. You never know where it might take you.”

Jack Wisneski

GPA: 4.631

Jack Wisneski is fifth in his class of Rockford High School 2019 with a grade point average of 4.631. He is the son of Bob and Marcie Wisneski and brother to Evan, who attends North Rockford Middle School.

Jack plans to study pre-med at the University of Michigan.

He recalls good times at RHS. “When we tried to play a game of Kahoot with our entire class at our tenth grade assembly, but the administrators had to immediately shut it down because of the user names kids had.”

Advice to incoming students: “Be yourself. No one gets remembered for ‘fitting in!’”

Raymond Jin

Raymond Jin is fourth in the graduating class of Rockford High School 2019

Killian Olson

GPA: 4.667

Killian Olson is third in his graduating class of Rockford High School 2019 with a grade point average of 4.667. Killian is the son of Michael and Kiersten Olson, brother to Zain (21) and Vivian (13).

“I will be attending the University of Michigan this fall, where I will be studying and double majoring in honors mathematics and computer science.”

“I have so many great memories and have met so many amazing people these past four years it is difficult to chose just one. However, a lot of my fondest memories involve my experience with the cross country and track teams. From midnight runs and prank wars at camp to the rotisserie chicken run and exploring underground tunnels and bunkers, we have done it all over the thousands of grueling workouts and long runs. My teammates have become my best friends, and our countless hijinks will never be forgotten. Oh, the Bog Walk with Mr. Eppink’s class was pretty cool too.

Advice to incoming students was as follows: “Make the most of this awesome experience and leave with no regrets. Challenge yourself in your studies, get involved with what you are passionate about and never be afraid to take a risk. These next four years of your life will be over before you know it, so live every day in the moment, don’t stress too much, and always remember to have fun!

Evan Powers

GPA: 4.668

Evan Powers is second in the graduating class of Rockford High School 2019 with a grade point average of 4.668. He is the son of Kathleen and Scott Powers and brother to Marcus and Lila.

Evan will go on to attend Cornell University to study Computer Science. He sends out a thank you to Mrs. Holwerda. “She’s gone above and beyond in helping me during my time at RHS, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her support.”

Words of advice to incoming students, “Have fun and make the most of your time here, it’ll be over before you know it!”

Dwight Hua

GPA: 4.709

Dwight Hua is this year’s top academic student in the Rockford High School graduating class of 2019. He graduates with a grade point average of 4.709. Dwight is the son of Nhan Hua and MyHanh DetVo and is the brother of Don Hua.

Dwight plans to attend Stanford University in the fall to possibly study Psychology.

One of Dwight’s favorite memories in High School was laughing at Mrs. Decker when she said “The Pianist’s fingers danced across the ivory keys” during rhetorical strategies bingo.

Advice to incoming students was as follows: “Remember the real ones in your life. Someone has got your back, even if you don’t see them. There are people who care about you and keep doing your best in life not only for you but for them too.”