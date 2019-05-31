Rockford Rowing earns Top Ten spots in Nation

The Rockford Rowing team was on familiar water this past holiday weekend at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championships, held May 24th and 24th in Dillon Lake, Ohio. The 1,500 Meter Course was the location that two weeks earlier at the Midwest Championship, Rockford qualified to advance three boats to Nationals. The SRAA featured 156 of the top rowing schools from across the nation.

Racing at this year’s Nationals was Rockford Senior Emma Lassig, who finished 13th in the nation in the Women Varsity 1x, while posting her personal best time for the event. The Women JV 8+ boat, featuring Sophia Stauffer, Ally Kinstle, Avery Sluiter, Hannah Burmania, Courtney Mathis, Amanda Skarda, Amelia Sundman, Chloe Merritt, and Coxswain Callie Perini, earned 8th place in the country. The Women Lightweight 8+ boat earned 7th in the nation, with Madison Boss, Makenzie Rutgers, Caitlin Weiss, Anastasia Motta, Riley Peterson, Eden Shaw, Emma Bray, Kahlan Dukes, and Coxswain Rory McMahon.

Head girls coach Dillan Itter commented, “This group of athletes represented all members of the rowing team that contributed to the success of the team this year, focusing on team goals rather than individual accomplishments. These girls should be incredibly proud of placing in the top ten in the nation.”

Rockford now shifts it focus to the final regatta of the 2019 season, the Canadian Secondary Schools Regatta Association Championships on the Royal Henley Regatta Course May 31 – June 2 on the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Course in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Rockford Rowing will host a variety of “learn to row” and advanced classes this summer. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to learn the sport, as well as adults, through the Rockford Community Education program. To learn more about the program, visit www.RockfordRowing.com.