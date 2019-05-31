Style Dots LLC send team to Kid’s Food Basket for volunteering

Style Dots, LLC, a direct sales company with its U.S. headquarters in Rockford, Michigan, recently sent a team of volunteers to Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids to help make Sack Suppers for hungry kids in West Michigan. The team consisted of co-owners, Gina Smith of Missouri and Karen Green of California, the staff from the warehouse in Rockford, their banker, and one of their Independent Sales Representatives.

In addition to volunteering to help Kids’ Food Basket with their goal to, “build a better nourished, healthier future for our community’s kids”, Style Dots will be presenting Kids Food Basket with a monetary donation. The funds for this donation will be generated by the sale of an exclusive Red Crystal Necklace and Apple Dot set that was created by their design team in England especially for Kids’ Food Basket.

This effort is just part of the Style Dots Giving Circle that brings awareness to and generates funds for a variety of worthy non-profit groups. Past recipients have been Go Red for Women, The Wounded Warrior Project, Autism Speaks, and Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’, among others.

For more information about how you can help, visit styledotshome.com