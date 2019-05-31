Sweetland Candies celebrates One Hundred Year Anniversary

Founded in 1919, Sweetlands is a 4 generation family business that served the Great Depression, WW1 and WW2

In celebration of their 100 year anniversary they will be having a customer appreciation day on Friday May 31st. Featuring 20 percent off your entire candy purchase at our 5170 Plainfield location in Grand Rapids, Michigan

There will be a Latte art throwdown on Saturday, June 1st, starting at 7:00 pm at our 9 North Main Street location in Rockford, Michigan. Baristas from around Michigan will be coming to compete for cash and prizes spectators are welcome!

“We would not be celebrating this monumental achievement without the support from our loyal customer base that have made Sweetland Candies a part of tradition in their families.”