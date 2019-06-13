ELE Foundation to hold Golf Outing

The ELE (Everybody Love Everybody) foundation is planning a golf outing for June 28, 2019 at Scott Lake Golf Couse. The four-person scramble is a fundraiser for the ELE Foundation, as well as a memorial to the life of Stephen May who lived by the ELE moto. Proceeds raised from the outing go to support educational scholarships for high school seniors in the area as well as for community grants extended by the foundation. The foundation will grant three $500.00 grants to groups and individuals who embrace the ELE spirit. Previous recipients included Mike Kreager who coaches a Special Olympics basketball team and a group out of Ann Arbor that offers a free food truck to families in need of support.

The golf outing committee is busy creating an event for golfers that both celebrates the memory of Stephen and gives the golfers a great experience on the course and off. A $75.00 entry fee entitles all golfers to 18 holes of golf, dinner, an ELE shirt, golf balls, and an artic beverage cooler. Organizers are also planning a silent auction, organizing golfer give aways and a raffle. Golfing starts at 1:00 with dinner at 5:30. The public is welcome to golf or to join the celebration dinner at 5:30. More information can be found online at www.eleeverybodyloveeverybody.com or by calling Renae Ryan at 616.560.3335.