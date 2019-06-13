Felker Claims USA Fencing ‘Spirit of Sport’ Award

Courtesy of Cleveland State University

Incoming freshman Jared Felker of the Cleveland State University fencing program was recently recognized with an award from USA Fencing.

Felker was honored as part of the governing body’s Spirit of the Sport Recognition Program. He was one of six members of the fencing community to be recognized for their outstanding dedication to the sport and serving as an inspiration to others.

Felker joins CSU rising sophomore Abigail Barr and CSU head coach Andy Tulleners as the third Viking to claim this award since 2017.

Felker, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., competes in epee at Grand Rapids Advanced Fencing Academy.

Known for his passion for fencing, Felker has stayed with the sport even when he lacked competition at his club—working hard at home, endurance training and competing at any tournament possible. He also often traveled several hours to Chicago to practice on Fridays and Saturdays. When he was 15, he set a goal to become rated No. 16 in the nation in cadet, writing it out and posting it on the fridge to see every day. With hard work and dedication, Felker accomplished the goal and earned his opportunity to represent Team USA.

On the strip, Felker is courteous and respectful to both referees and opponents. He enjoys being part of a team and has shown his leadership in helping develop the younger fencers at his club by teaching classes.

USA Fencing chooses the honorees based on commitment to the sport of fencing, as well as commitment to his or her club, along with the sportsmanship, leadership, teamwork and character that the nominee displays.

Felker and the other five honorees will receive gifts from USA Fencing to recognize the accolade.