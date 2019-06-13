New 70 space parking lot opens in time for Start of Summer

City Manager Thad Beard said the new parking lot behind Courtland Street west of Main Street (on the southern edge of the former tannery property) was open for parking even before it was officially open when people moved the parking cones and started using it Monday.

The lot is the result of a lot of collaboration, Beard stated during the regular June City Council meeting. He said it was not a simple parking lot. The project was slated to be done before this weekend’s Start of Summer Celebration and was completed on time.