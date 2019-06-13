Rockford Road Kill Group offers free lunch to local veterans

The Rockford American Legion members made a nice day’s outing for veterans from the Veterans home in Grand Rapids. With money they made with bingo, the Road Kill Group treated veterans bussed to the SCORE restaurant and sports bar with a memorable lunch Wednesday, June 5. The nice woman who helped make arrangements said it was a pleasure to offer this to the veterans, who don’t get to be out and about very often. They ate at the outdoor volleyball area at the SCORE. “Some of them just sat there and looked up at the sun and enjoyed it,” she stated.