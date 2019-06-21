Don’t miss the family fun at the Izaak Walton League’s Annual Summerfest

Remember to mark your calendars for the Izaak Walton League’s annual Summerfest, happening this Saturday! From 10:00 to 3:00 on June 22, the club invites you to share their land and activities as they do every year for this fun community event. The bright yellow gate at 5641 Myers Lake Ave. will be open for those wanting to check out the trails, pond, Armstrong Creek, day-lodge, and picnic areas.

While this conservation area can always provide a healthy dose of nature, Saturday will be hopping with extra activities such as kids’ fishing, archery, a scavenger hunt, treasure hunt, and matchless fire-starting demonstrations. Asher McLaughlin will have flint and steel strikers, plus wooden bow-drills for those wanting to watch or give it a try. Fishing rods, bait, and helpers will be available for kids wanting to try their luck at the pond. Also at the pond will be several canoes and kayaks to try out.

This year John Stegmeier will be running a Save Our Streams program along the creek starting at 10:30. Stream insects will be collected and identified. It’s part of a township effort to maintain water quality, and it’s fascinating to discover these tiny critters. If you are interested in fly-fishing, it’s good to know about larvae and their stream habitats. Kids can help sort and identify.

Archery is on-going throughout the day, with 3D targets and bows in a couple of sizes for kids to practice their skills. Experienced guides will help.

Tammy Lundeen will be at the Native Plant Garden to offer advice on growing wildflowers. There will also be a few for sale, while supplies last. Native Michigan plants are becoming more appreciated, as providers for birds and bees, and the role they play as filters for water. After you look around the garden, there are also other trails to explore on the 39 acres.

This event happens rain or shine. There’s a lodge where lunch will be served about 11:30 to 1:30. Lunch and activities are all free, but donations are happily accepted by the non-profit group. This Dwight Lydell chapter of the IWLA is almost 100 years old, and dedicated to protecting woods, waters, and wildlife. They believe a child who is at home in nature is a happier child, and more likely to protect our environment.

The Izaak Walton League – Dwight Lydell group on Facebook is a good place to keep up with events. Volunteers or questions: georgiadonovanart@gmail.com. Come explore on Saturday! Carpooling helps.