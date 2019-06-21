Library expansion to use Monroe Street as part of city complex

Project likely to be five years out

By BETH ALTENA

Drivers through downtown Rockford who normally pass City Hall as part of their commute will likely have to find a new route to accommodate the expansion of Krause Memorial Library. At the Rockford City Council meeting Monday, June 11, City Manager Thad Beard shared renderings that show Monroe Street at the City Council Block, 7 South Monroe Street, no longer a through passage.

Beard said talks with a consultant and participating communities have identified ideas for the proposed expansion of KML. “It is very exciting to see what it could be,” he stated. Of the participants planning the future expansion of the library, which for the first time will also be funded by nearby townships, there was a mix of how much of the existing library would remain compared to new structure. Beard said the compromise was settled somewhere in the middle.

The current and original façade of the library will remain as it is, but a new entrance in between the current library and the addition will be the main entrance. Beard said all of the proposed plans include the abandonment of Monroe Street and that property to be part of a City/Library municipal complex. See renderings.

A feasibility study will be conducted regarding private funding.

Mayor Cheryl Scales said, “There are a lot of wins in this.”

Beard said, “This will create a complex here, if you will.” Beard said the addition will double the community space currently included in the library.

Mayor Pro Tem Terry Konkle asked if this is the final plan. Beard said “Not quite. All the communities will offer final tweaks. Maybe this is it.”

Scales said, “I guarantee there will be tweaks.”

Konkle asked about a timeline if this was a perfect scenario and Beard said five years would likely be very optimistic. He said the feasibility study alone could take one to two years and a design would have to be finalized before bidding begins. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”