Lauren Whitten resides in Rockford and is in her 2nd season with Rockford Little League and 2nd year All-Star Select, she already has 4 years of Competitive Travel Softball in her young career.

Lauren recently tried out in Lafayette, IN. and was selected for a spot on the well known USSSA All-American 9u National Team. She will represent the Great Lakes Region of the country and compete in Viera, Florida against the best of the best softball players in the United States!