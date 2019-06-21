Obituary: Jerry L. Brunsink

Jerry L. Brunsink, age 82, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Mona Kay; daughter, Cherie Smith. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Brunsink; children, Trixanne (Joseph) Hancock and Jeffrey Brunsink and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Brunsink; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Jerry was a co-owner of Grand Island Golf Ranch for 31 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 20 at Stegenga Funeral Chapel, 1601 Post Drive NE, Belmont. Jerry’s family will greet relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church or Mel Trotter Ministries. To read the complete obituary, share a photo, memory and sign the family’s online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com