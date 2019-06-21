Obituary: John Anthony Robillard

John Anthony Robillard, always known as “Jack”, previously from Doylestown, PA., passed away at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida, unexpectedly, on March 22, 2019.

Jack was born on January 6, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, to parents Dorothy (Dee) and John G. Robillard.

Jack was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he was co-captain of the URI Football team, his Senior year. He taught Phys. Ed and coached swimming, for a short time, then thought that joining the Marine Corps, might be Easier! He was a Cobra Helicopter Pilot in Viet Nam, earning many citations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. The friendships he found there are everlasting… the Bonds of Brotherhood like no other.

After the Marine Corps, Jack flew for Air New England, then joined Continental Airlines, where he met his “Sweethaaht” (New England accent here..), Rockford girl, Pam Crawford…. they married and had over 30 years of Love and Laughter!

Jack’s family meant the world to him! He was the Great Protector of his sisters, wife, niece and nephew. He was that “Crazy Uncle” that everyone talks about… he Loved to tease and embarrass his niece and nephew, especially on front of their friends! They knew, however, that they could always go to him, for help or advice, whether they took it or not!

Once you met Jack, you never forgot him. He was one of a kind, whip smart, quick witted and always had a comeback for any comment directed at him. Best of all, is he could take a wisecrack as well as dish them out, which made everyone want to pick on him! He Loved it and came back with More!

Being from New England, Jack had always been interested in antiques. Ever the showman, he found his niche in being an auctioneer, in PA., FL. and in Michigan, on his days off from flying, and after he retired from the airlines, ultimately forming a partnership with Doug Merritt and Tim Tobey, of Merritt Auctions, in Greenville. He absolutely Loved interacting with all of the people who would attend!

He was a Championship Racquetball player, in the 80’s, and played as often as he could, until for health reasons, he couldn’t anymore. He owned one of the first Racquetball Clubs, in the state of Rhode Island, back in the 70’s.

Jack was also an avid New England sports fan, Patriots and Bruins in particular, which made for some fun times with Michigan neighbors, who are avid Detroit Fans! (Shout Out Blooms! )

Those who have gone before him, are his sister Charlotte, mom Dot, dad John and his Marine Corps brothers, Charlie, Tom, Yazz, and Charlie Y… among others, who have been waiting for him to get the party started!

Those who will Miss Him Everyday, are his sister and brother in law, Jana and Doug MacMillan, niece Dr. Kate Lizcano MacMillan and her husband, Dr. Raphael Lizcano, nephew Andrew MacMillan, and his three wild, funny and cute “Grand” nephews, Gabriel, Danny and Sammy Lizcano, brother in law, Bill Crawford and his “Sweethaaht” Pam and their little pup Brady (Any resemblance to the New England Patriots quarterback, is Purely Coincidental!), and so many loving and wonderful friends from all areas of his life.

He’s traded his Pilot Wings for Angel Wings, so we know that he’ll be watching over us, until we meet again.

There will be a Gathering, to Celebrate Jack’s Life, on “the Deck” at Boulder Creek Golf and Club at 5750 Brewer Ave. NE, Belmont, Mi. 49309, on Wednesday June 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm. (Nearest crossroads, are 7 mile and Cannonsburg roads).

For those who might like to leave a Remembrance, Honoring Jack, Please consider, the Rockford Area Museum, Wounded Warriors and Disabled American Veterans.