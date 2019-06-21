Start of Summer ‘A huge success’

It was a little rainy and a little cold, but that didn’t damper the enthusiasm and participation in all the events, games, booths and rides during the annual event that took place Thursday through Sunday in downtown Rockford. The event is organized by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce with strong support by the staff of the City of Rockford and a large number of dedicated volunteers.

Chamber Director Linda Southwick said the event was a huge success. There were 48 crafters and 18 food booths, an outdoor movie that was well attended, the original Mary Poppins.

The parade had 107 entries and packed downtown Rockford streets were lined with onlookers. There was a Children’s area at Courtland Street with tons of things for kids to do and Aunt Candy’s Toy Company offered all kinds of activities, from making Father’s Day Cards to painting rocks and others.

The Saturday night fireworks were absolutely spectacular and the Carnival had a larger footprint, so it was less congested than in years past and with even more rides and booths. Linda said all the feedback she heard was extremely positive and complimentary and she thanks everyone who helped make the event happen and happen so successfully. “Thank you for the community who came out. We do it for them.”