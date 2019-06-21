Tough conditions a challenge at State Skeet and Sporting Clays Championship

The Ram Nitro Trap and Skeet Team competed at the State Skeet and Sporting Clays Championship at the Detroit Gun Club. Seventeen Ram Varsity and JV members competed on Friday and Saturday among 221 shooters from across the state. Seven Ram Intermediate members competed on Sunday among 73 shooters.

Wind again played a role in making for tough conditions for the 100 skeet rounds on Friday. Congratulations to Andrew Bolen for earning his first perfect round of 25. The team is excited to shoot his hat at the end of season banquet. Out of 43 teams, the Ram Black Varsity Squad of Chris Freeman, Tate Kramer and Andrew Bolen finished in 9th place overall with a score of 275. The Ram Orange Varsity Squad of Blake Carlson, Gabe Ziemke and John Bina finished in 32nd place overall with a score of 228. Out of 18 teams, the Ram Black JV Squad of Keaton Raska, Ryley Carroll and Nicolas Molchan finished in 10th place overall with a score of 222. The Ram Orange JV Squad of Nick Wrest, Diego VanDenburg and Zachary Adams finished in 13th place overall with a score of 213. The Ram Collegiate Squad of Josh Wittenbach, Matthew Freeman and Cole Wodarski finished in 3rd place scoring 266. Mykynna Manor also competed in skeet having a personal best score of 75. Dalton VanderHeide scored 62.

Ram Nitro had a good day on Saturday for the 100 sporting clays earning a 3rd place trophy for the High School Concurrent division with scores from Chris Freeman (89), Diego VanDenburg (86) and Nick Wrest (83). Congratulations to Chris Freeman for being named to the All State Sporting Clays High School team and Matthew Freeman for being named to the All State Sporting Clays College team. Out of 31 teams, the Ram Black Varsity Squad of Chris Freeman, Tate Kramer and Blake Carlson finished in 9th place with a score of 251. The Ram Orange Varsity Squad of John Bina, Andrew Bolen and Dalton VanderHeide finished in 25th place scoring 215. The Ram Orange JV Squad of Nick Wrest, Keaton Raska and Nicolas Molchan finished in 8th place scoring 227. The Ram Black JV Squad of Ryley Carroll, Diego VanDenburg and Zachary Adams finished in 9th place scoring 220. The Ram Collegiate Squad of Josh Wittenbach, Matthew Freeman and Cole Wodarski finished in 4th place scoring 247.

On Sunday with 3 hours of rain and 57 degrees, the Ram Nitro Intermediate squads competed in 100 skeet and 100 sporting clays with 73 shooters from across the state. In the sporting clays event, the Ram Black Intermediate Squad of Mackenzie Davidson, Reece Vanderplow and Mark McIntire finished in 3rd place out of 11 teams scoring 208. The Ram Orange Intermediate Squad of Hunter Adams, Donald Leigh and Lucy Nairy finished in 8th place scoring 171. In the skeet event, the Ram Black Intermediate Squad of Reece Vanderplow, Mark McIntire and Donald Leigh finished in 2nd place scoring 260. They only missed first place by 7 targets, and they were bracketed by Manchester Young Guns in 1st and 3rd. Manchester has a high quality Club program with a long history – quite an accomplishment to beat them. The Ram Orange Intermediate Squad of Hunter Adams, Lucy Nairy and Mackenzie Davidson finished in 8th place scoring 191. Logan Nimptsch competed in the Intermediate/Advanced division finishing in 5th place out of 24 shooters by shooting 80 in skeet and 69 in sporting clays.

Coach Kevin Freeman said, “We had a wild marathon weekend at the Detroit Gun Club – Friday started a little choppy on the skeet fields, but we picked up the pace and finished strong and took away some nice team awards. Considering the number of teams in contention, and the quality of the programs we’re competing against, we’ve really established a strong program and built quite a quality reputation in a few short years. We’re beating teams that have been developing squads for years; and the future looks bright for Ram Nitro.”

The Rams last event this season is the State Trap Championship at Mason MTA on June 29. Four members will be attending the National Championships in Ohio in July. Ram Nitro Trap and Skeet Club is based out of the Rockford Sportsman’s Club. Many thanks to club sponsors: Michigan National Guard, Turfs-Are-Us, Madison Square Sportsmen’s Club, Regal Investment Advisors, Star of Rockford Auto Body Repair, Brains, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Universal Forest Products, The NRA Foundation, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, USA Midway Foundation, and Dan’s Sports & Ammo. To learn more about the Ram Nitro Trap and Skeet Club, check out our Facebook Page.