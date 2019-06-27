As the lights dimmed: Rockford School of Dance closes after 44 years

At the end of the 2019 Rockford School of Dance (RSOD) evening recital, the members of the audience were on their feet. The dancers knew “The Greatest Show” theme of recital was going to be something special from the moment they began rehearsals. Recital night was filled with dances to the songs from The Greatest Show soundtrack which culminated in an unbelievable finale that showcased the extraordinary talent of dancers and instructors alike.

When the curtain closed for the final time, it marked the end of an era. Laurie Host, the owner of Rockford School of Dance had made the decision to retire after providing 44 years of exceptional dance instruction to the greater Rockford community. Over the course of those 4 decades, RSOD taught life skills along with dance to the many young men and women who were a part of the studio family. Although many people who attended that final recital performance did not realize it, the standing ovation was the perfect send off for Laurie.

“Over the past 44 years, my passion was to provide a safe haven for children and to lead them on an awesome journey to make them smarter, better, braver and more determined…it kept them protected and off the streets while learning dance along with life lessons of ‘teamwork makes the dream work’. My blessings were not the awards that the dancers won at the dance competitions, my blessings were children with healthy bodies who had a passion for the art of dance and to be the best they could be. It is like gravy on an already perfect life experience! I treated everyone like family. RSOD was my family.”

Rockford School of Dance owner Laurie provided an exemplary 44 years of service to our community. RSOD students and parents both past and present are forever indebted to her for her vision and commitment.