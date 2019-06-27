Grand Rapids Christian Schools Announces New K-12 Director Of Inclusion Services

Grand Rapids Christian Schools is pleased to announce that Kim Primus, seven-year Inclusion Coordinator at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School’s Iroquois Campus, has been appointed to the position of Grand Rapids Christian Schools K-12 Director of Inclusion Services.

Superintendent Tom DeJonge says, “Kim demonstrates an outstanding knowledge of students, is highly respected by parents and staff, and is uniquely equipped to ensure the strength, alignment, and coordination of K-12 Inclusion Services for Grand Rapids Christian Schools’ students. She truly views and embraces the belief that all students, regardless of their individual abilities and gifts, are created in

God’s image and learn from each other in the classroom and in all aspects of school, home, and community. Kim creates authentic learning communities that reflect that belief. ”

An experienced General Education Teacher and Inclusion Coordinator, Primus holds a B.A. in Sociology, M.A. in Elementary Education, and M.Ed. in Early Childhood (General and Special Education). Grand Rapids Christian Schools is committed to being an inclusive community reflective of God’s Kingdom and providing individualized services to learners of differing abilities. Students who have moderate to severe physical, cognitive, and/or emotional challenges are valued members of the Grand Rapids Christian School community. Each of Grand Rapids Christian Schools’ five campuses is served by an Inclusion Coordinator who is responsible for facilitating the educational plans of all students who receive inclusion services. As full members of general education classrooms, these students also receive additional support in working toward their educational goals from inclusion staff who ensure that the appropriate accommodations and/or modifications needed for a successful school experience are provided.

In addition to leading K-12 Inclusion Services, Primus will continue in her role as Inclusion Coordinator at Grand Rapids Christian’s Iroquois Campus. With the support of the Iroquois Campus’ Inclusion Aides, she will ensure that excellence of the services continues for all students.

“I am honored to serve God’s precious children, their families, and the community as a whole in this role,” shares Primus. “Fully believing that each child is created fearfully and wonderfully in God’s image,

I consider it a blessing to provide support to all children. I want all students to know they are loved and belong in our school communities. Truly loved. Truly belong.”