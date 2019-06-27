Obituary: Emily Berberick Britt

Emily Berberick Britt, 96, passed away on June 20, 2019 She was born and lived the majority of her life in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Rockford 6 years ago. For 40 years she worked as the Office Administrator for the law firm Houston Harbaugh. Blessed with many friends, she enjoyed traveling, entertaining and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Britt, grandson, Adam Helfer and great-grandson, Cameron Helfer.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cassandra (Jim) Helfer and Pamela Wolven, grandchildren, Kristie (Joe) Bird and Tracy (Kyle) Coffinger and great-grandchildren, Madison and Meredith Bird, Ava and Lucas Coffinger and Isla Helfer and special friends Norma Dawn and Pat Lucas.

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at 11 am on July 9 at the Rockford United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary’s Foundation for Lacks Cancer Center patient assistance.