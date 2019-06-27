Students Join Recycling Program to Win Playground Made from Oral Care Products

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School is competing to win a playground made from recycled oral care waste through the fifth annual Recycled Playground Challenge, courtesy of Colgate-Palmolive® (“Colgate”), Meijer® and TerraCycle®.

The school will earn one ‘Playground Credit’ for each unit (“unit” defined as 0.02 lbs of used, post-consumer oral care products and packaging) of oral care waste, such as empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers, sent to TerraCycle for recycling. An additional credit is earned for every online vote cast for the school at www.meijer.com/colgate or www.terracycle.com/en-US/contests/colgatemeijerplayground2019 by June 30th. The grand prize is a playground made from recycled oral care waste collected through the Colgate® Oral Care Recycling Program, a free, national program operated by Colgate and TerraCycle.

This year’s Recycled Playground Challenge launched April 22nd in schools throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin that participate in the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program. At the end of the contest period, the leading school will be eligible to receive a playground made from oral care plastic waste (valued at $55,000) while the first and second runner-ups will receive a $750 and $500 Meijer gift card, respectively. Additionally, six honorable mentions are eligible to receive a $150 Meijer gift card.

Full set of rules for the 2019 “Recycled Playground Challenge” can be viewed at: https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/contests/colgatemeijerplayground2019

The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. For each piece of waste sent in using a prepaid shipping label, participants earn money toward donations to the school or charity of their choice. To learn more about the program, please visit www.terracycle.com/colgate.