MacGregor reacts to science advisory workgroup PFAS report

Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, released the following statement on Thursday after a presentation by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s Science Advisory Workgroup on health-based values that will be used by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to develop regulatory drinking water standards for PFAS by April 2020.

According to the department, the workgroup reviewed the current science on PFAS and human health and identified health-based values for seven PFAS compounds.

“As more is learned about PFAS and its impact on communities throughout our state and nation, I am glad that the workgroup has taken a broad, scientific approach in recommending new health-based values for a range of PFAS as the state considers regulatory drinking water standards.

“I have been vocal in my support of a science-based approach to this process and am hopeful that new standards will help to identify any future PFAS contamination sooner so that subsequent remediation can happen more quickly and help ensure the health and well-being of Michigan residents.”