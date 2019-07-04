Man on the Street: What is your favorite summer activity? July 4, 2019 The Rockford Squire Downtown Rockford 0 What is your favorite summer activity? Even under all the heavy clothes and hot helmets, these Grand Rapids locals still shared motorcycle riding as their favorite summer activity. TJ Ysseldyke says when he’s not working, he likes to “cruise around” on his new bike. Besides biking, he enjoys longboarding, walks on the beach in Grand Haven, and just hanging out. His friend Cory Johnson has quite an open schedule to enjoy the summer weather. Being a teacher he says “the world is my oyster in the summer”, leaving him lots of free time to motorcycle when it’s nice out, try new activities with his friends such as disk golf, and enjoy the beach. By Dimitra Colovos What is your favorite summer activity?Somehow this Grand Rapids couple finds time to enjoy their favorite summer activities in their busy schedule of “chasing 11 grandkids around the house”. Mike and Margaret Dunham were conveniently locking up their bikes by the Rockford Dam when they explained that their favorite summer activity is bike riding. This bike trip to Rockford was their third of the week. “We love this town” Mike said after sharing their favorite spots to eat after a bike ride are The Pump House, Dam Dogs, and The Burger Shake. Besides these bike rides, they enjoy spending time with their family, going to the beach, making trips up to the Manistee river walk, and enjoying the sunshine on their deck. What is your favorite summer activity?Strolling around downtown Rockford on an 83-degree day, there was no surprise that both girls thought of swimming as their go-to summer activity. Caroline Robach of Rockford, age 15, says her favorite place to swim is the MVP pool as her mother is a member of the fitness club. Although the pool is indoors and open in all seasons, she still saves her swimming for the summer season. Her best friend Lindsey Dunnebach of Rockford, also age 15, says she loves to swim at the local pools and Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan being a favorite destination, she plans to swim there for the Fourth of July. What is your favorite summer activity?Although most summer activities are enjoyable in themselves, they can always be better when experienced with a good friend. These two friends Terrance Zukowski and Dave Nezwek seem to agree with this statement. This duo has created a routine for their favorite summer past time, kayaking. They start their trip by entering the Rogue River in Friske, stop for lunch in Rockford, and continue to finish their journey at the Grand River. After repeating this trip several times, they believe stopping for lunch in Rockford always tastes better than carrying one for themselves in their kayaks. Nezwek even went as far to say, “there is nothing like a Vitale’s sub”. Dimitra ColovosMan on the StreetSummer Related Posts The Rockford Squire welcomes new intern