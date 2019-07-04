MCC honored 19 nursing students

Montcalm Community College recognized 19 nursing students during a May 2 pinning ceremony in the Activities Building gymnasium on the college’s Sidney campus. The students all were honored for completion of their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing (ADN), which prepares them for national licensure as a registered nurse. Honorees included:

Belding

Jodi Church, honors.

Crystal

Jaimee Crowley, high honors.

Edmore

Ashley Walker, honors.

Grand Rapids

Patience Karsten.

Greenville

Lisa Anderson, high honors; McKenna Campbell; and Sophia Korson.

Ionia

Jessica Winsor, honors.

Morley

Alisha Bentley, honors.

Mt. Pleasant

Maria Pannullo.

Muir

Victoria Clark, honors.

Remus

Alyssa Diehm, honors.

Rockford

Kate Miller, high honors; and Angelyssa Walker, high honors.

Sand Lake

Tesha Lake, honors.

Sheridan

Brandon Larned.

Stanton

Elizabeth Shanks; and Chelci Whorley, high honors.

Wyoming

Tracy Pearson; honors.