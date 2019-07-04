MCC honored 19 nursing students

Montcalm Community College recognized 19 nursing students during a May 2 pinning ceremony in the Activities Building gymnasium on the college’s Sidney campus. The students all were honored for completion of their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing (ADN), which prepares them for national licensure as a registered nurse. Honorees included:
Belding
Jodi Church, honors.
Crystal
Jaimee Crowley, high honors.
Edmore
Ashley Walker, honors.
Grand Rapids
Patience Karsten.
Greenville
Lisa Anderson, high honors; McKenna Campbell; and Sophia Korson.
Ionia
Jessica Winsor, honors.
Morley
Alisha Bentley, honors.
Mt. Pleasant
Maria Pannullo.
Muir
Victoria Clark, honors.
Remus
Alyssa Diehm, honors.
Rockford
Kate Miller, high honors; and Angelyssa Walker, high honors.
Sand Lake
Tesha Lake, honors.
Sheridan
Brandon Larned.
Stanton
Elizabeth Shanks; and Chelci Whorley, high honors.
Wyoming
Tracy Pearson; honors.