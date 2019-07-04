Nature Fact and Photo for 7-4-2019

TINY BIRD WITH A BIG JOB! The Black-capped Chickadee sings a beautiful song year-round, Chick-a-dee-dee. But when a Sharp-shinned Hawk is hunting nearby the song will sound the alarm to up to 50 other birds species—DANGER NEARBY! It’s a language they all understand. The call travels about 100 mph to Nuthatches, to Titmice and then to Bluejays and the birds will gather to ward off the predator. The number of DEES indicates different types of predators and situations. Predator hawks or owls that hunt small birds might elicit up to 12 Chick-a-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee’s. [from allaboutbirds website, Cornell University] Writing and Photo by Ann N. Mass