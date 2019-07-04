Obituary: Donald Frederick Sakowski

Donald Frederick Sakowski, age 74 of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods. Don was born on March 15, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Marion Lewis and Esther Rose (Jeplawy) Sakowski who preceded him in death. He worked for many years in the insurance and construction industries, owning and operating several businesses. Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Hinton) Sakowski; his sons, Aaron (Sonia Gilewicz) Sakowski, Brian (Toni) Sakowski, and Christopher (Lauren) Sakowski; his eight grandchildren, Alexander Sakowski, Esther Sakowski, Kameryn Sakowski, Brighton Sakowski, Obadiah Sakowski, Halle’ Sakowski, Elizabeth Sakowski, Charlotte Sakowski; his brothers, Roger (Bonnie) Sakowski and Fred (Mary) Sakowski; his sisters, Rosalyn (Dr. James) Clay and Mary Lou Sakowski; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Sandra Hinton; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE – Rockford, MI – 49341. Fr. Tony Russo and Monsignor Edward Hankiewicz will concelebrate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. A visitation will also be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N Monroe Street in Rockford. A Rosary starting at 8pm will conclude the visitation on Friday at the funeral home. If you wish, a memorial contribution may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.