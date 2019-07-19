2019 ForeShore Adventure Run a resounding success

On May 18th nearly 700 runners came out in support of Muskegon Rescue Mission’s ForeShore Adventure Run, presented by Huntington Bank.

This was the fifth consecutive year the 5k obstacle course run has been held along Lake Michigan. The family-friendly race represents the many hurdles homeless people face. Runners were challenged to conquer 25 obstacles including, a series of sand dunes, a swaying balance beam, and a jungle of tires before sliding into the finish line on a 50 foot water slide.

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s run,” said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “We had a 40% percent increase in participants this year! Through your registration, we are able to provide approximately 14,000 meals to the homeless and hungry in West Michigan.”

ForeShore Adventure Run continues to benefit Muskegon Rescue Mission’s homeless shelters and food pantry because of the dedicated community supporting it. Participants, volunteers and sponsors rally around the event to have fun and support the most vulnerable population in our community. This amplified effort increased the number of entrants compared to last year and was successful in attracting runners from age seven to 77 and from as far away as Canada and Pennsylvania.

Visit foreshore.org to learn more about ForeShore Adventure Run 2020.