ASK SCORE: Counselors to America’s small business

Find the right Accountant for your small business

Your business success depends on many factors. Managing your money well and understanding your finances are two of the most critical. Unless you are an accountant by trade, it’s likely you’ll need some outside guidance and insight as you start and grow your company.

Getting help from an accountant can benefit your business in a number of ways:

• An accountant can inform you of legitimate ways to reduce your tax liability.

• An accountant can ensure you’re aware of reporting requirements and deadlines. (If you’re not in compliance, you might have to pay fines.)

• An accountant can assist you in filing your taxes (saving you time and sparing you headaches).

• An accountant can provide suggestions that might help you run your business more profitably.

Just as when you contract any other type of professional service to help you move your business forward, you should be choosy when selecting an accountant.

The relationship your Business has with an accountant is a partnership relationship, and therefore, build a short list of accountants that you would consider ‘partnering’ with.

Your list should only include accountants and accounting firms that meet the following criteria:

• They have experience in your line of business.

• They reside in your state and/or city.

• They come highly recommended by someone or some source that you trust.

• They are large enough to handle your business requirements in a timely manner, BUT not too large to get to know you and your business on a personal level.

• They do tax work as well as weekly/monthly/quarterly/yearly reporting, according to acceptable accounting practices.

From this short list, set up interview meetings with each. For the interviews, develop a list of items you wish to judge each candidate by, and apply a simple grading system to give candidates a score of 1-3 or 1-5 for each criterion. Include ‘price for service’ among the judging criteria, but don’t make it the number one factor when deciding on which accountant to hire. After all interviews are completed and all grading is reviewed, your top choices should be apparent.

Further advice on selecting an accountant is available from SCORE, a nonprofit association offering a wealth of information resources, training, and free counseling designed to help entrepreneurs nationwide build productive, profitable businesses.

A SCORE Counselor can serve as a sounding board and will provide valuable unbiased feedback on how to improve things. The SCORE Counselor can also look at the business from the perspective of a bank or other investor, and raise questions you may have overlooked.

