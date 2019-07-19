Kent County’s Citizens Police Academy: Offering education on the procedures and pressures of law enforcement

The Citizen Police Academy (CPA) is a thirteen (13) week program that meets once a week on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Citizens Police Academy allows citizens of Kent County to become more educated on the Kent County Sheriff Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. We seek and invite a diverse group of people that either live in or work in Kent County to apply. Requirements include that you must be at least 21 years of age, have no felony convictions, and have no misdemeanor convictions within the last 3 years. There is no cost to attend the Citizen Police Academy.

The Kent County Sheriff Department’s Citizen Police Academy has been established to continue the positive movement in the relationships between the citizens of Kent County and their Sheriff Department. The goal is to develop and enhance citizen awareness and understanding of the police role in the community. Through this growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens the challenges, practices, and myths about law enforcement will be brought into focus. Through these cooperative efforts all involved will be able to make Kent County an even greater place to live and work. Citizen Police Academy members are given a realistic view of the Department.

Topics presented include:

• “Meet the Sheriff”

• Tour of the Court House

• Marine Unit & Dive Team

• Tour of the Mounted Unit

• 911 Communications Center

• Tour of the Correctional Facility

• Criminal Investigations

• Crime Scene Processing and Forensics

• Patrol Operations

• K-9 Unit

• Vice

• TAC

• Use of Force Training

• Traffic Stops

The academy meets once a week at the Kent County Sheriff Department. Presentations consist of lectures, demonstrations, videos, computer presentations, and “hands on” participation. Each participant is given the opportunity to ride with an officer for one shift. Who Can Apply? For each academy, the Kent County Sheriff Department seeks a diverse group of participants. All participants must: • Live or work in the Kent County • Be at least 21 years of age • Have NO prior felony convictions • Have NO misdemeanor convictions within the last three years How to Obtain an Application For more information on the Citizen’s Police Academy and the selection process please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Unit @ 616-632-6221 or email Sandi Jones at sandi.jones@kentcountymi.gov You will be notified if you are selected to participate. The classes are limited to 40 attendees and will be afforded in the order we receive completed applications from qualified candidates.