Reader Photos: Your funny and perfect pets July 19, 2019 The Rockford Squire Reader Photos 0 This is Charley having a bad hair day. Sydney waiting for her chance to read The Squire Daisy 13 years old -was a West Michigan therapy dog for 5 years and the cover girl for the 2019 Pug Rescue calendar. Dexter and Jack meet their match at the farmers market Our hamster Teddy enjoys his homemade birthday treat for his one-year birthday…. a strawberry tart. Pet Photosreader photos Related Posts Reader Photos: Local Pets Reader Photos: Pike and Pups Reader Photos: Start of Summer, Praise in the Park, and LPGA Reader Photos: All the dogs and one excellent duck