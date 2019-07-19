Spectrum Health United Hospital offers free Diabetes Prevention Program

Upcoming program promotes healthy lifestyle changes

One in three adults in Michigan have prediabetes. Left untreated it could lead to Type 2 diabetes. Yet, the majority of those living with prediabetes don’t even know they have it.

In the mission to improve health, Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals offer the Centers for Disease Control sponsored Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). This lifestyle changing program is for those who are at risk for diabetes or have been diagnosed with prediabetes.

For anyone interesting in learning more about the program before committing to join, an informational session about the year-long program will be offered on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Spectrum Health United Lifestyles office, located at 701 S. Greenville W. Dr, Suite 1, Greenville, MI 48838.

The program will officially start on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the same office.

“I loved the way this group “jelled,” said a previous program participant. “We became a family and were supportive of each other. Instructors provided a very safe environment – nonjudgmental and fully supportive of our journey.”

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

Signs and symptoms of prediabetes include:

• Being overweight

• Being 45 years or older

• Having immediate family with Type 2 diabetes

• Being physically active less than 3 times a week

For those with prediabetes, losing a small amount of weight—around 5% to 7% —and getting regular physical activity can lower the risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants who have completed the DDP have decreased their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 58%.

Participants in the program will work with a lifestyle coach to:

• Lose 5% to 7% of your starting body weight

• Adopt healthy eating habits

• Become more physically active

• Learn to recognize and overcome barriers to healthy eating and physical activity

Some of the topics covered in the DPP are; physical activity, eating well to prevent diabetes, shopping and cooking, managing stress, coping with triggers, heart health, tracking activity and food intake, eating healthy away from home and staying motivated.

To register for the information session or the official program, call 616.754.6185 or 800.406.4551 or email unitedlifestyle@spectrumhealth.org.

