Summer Movies on the Rogue scheduled in Garden Club Park

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring a new event to Downtown Rockford this Summer – Movies on the Rogue. This event will feature two family-friendly movies in Garden Club Park, free for everyone to enjoy.

The first movie was Shrek on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30pm, sponsored by Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank brought their snack wagon for pre-show snacks available for purchase. The second film will be The Incredibles on Wednesday, August 14 at 9:30pm, sponsored by Wolverine Worldwide/Rockford Footwear Depot.

“The Chamber is excited to bring another activity to Garden Club Park this Summer” states Linda Southwick, Executive Director. “Now Rockford has Praise in the Park on Sunday’s, Rogue River Blues Series on Tuesday’s, two movies on Wednesday’s, Open Mic on Thursday’s, and the Farmers Market on Saturday’s- All great activities that add to our amazing town.”

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce encourages you to dress for the occasion; For Shrek, wear green, and for The Incredibles, wear red! Please arrive early to lay out blankets/chairs and grab a snack.