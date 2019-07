On Saturday, July 13th a team of volunteers cleaned four miles of highway off Belding Road starting at Egypt Valley (both sides of the highway for two miles) for just over two hours and twelve bags of trash in Cannon Township. Cleaning up trash on the side of the road happens three times a year in the spring, summer and fall.

If you are interested in adopting a highway for cleaning it up, contact MDOT at 616-464-1800. MDOT provides the safety vest, trash bags, safety rules card and safety video.