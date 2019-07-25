Memorial Announcement: Terry Allen Grear

On October 16, 2018, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Terry Allen Grear of Parker Colorado at the age of 77, while surrounded by his family and friends passed into the loving care of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Terry was born July 29, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI. He graduated from Rockford High School in 1961 and Summa Cum Laude from Palmer College of Chiropractic in June of 1968. There he obtained his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, and practiced medicine until the last year of his life. He enjoyed piloting aircraft, hunting, fishing, camping and spending his summers at our cabin with his wife and family. Most importantly Terry was a man of God, he raised God fearing children and profoundly impacted his grandchildren’s lives by both faith and example.

Terry was received in heaven by his parents Harry and Bea and his sister Virginia. He touched the lives of all who loved him here on earth, most especially his loving wife Laurie and his brother Bill. His sons and daughters, Jeff and Karrie Regan, Karl and Victoria Grear, Julie and Rick Ferguson, Mike and Bobbie Grear and Jason and Penny Grear. His 21 grandchildren, their spouses, and 14 great grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Last and certainly not least, his best and most loyal friend “Cramer the

fur child”.

Celebration of Life with reception to follow, July 28th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. East Port Baptist Church, 5910 N. M-88, East Port, MI 49627 with Pastor Jerry Troyer officiating.